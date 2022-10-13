FIFA Women's U-17 WC Ind vs Morocco: When, Where to watch LIVE on TV, Online

Indian women's footballers train ahead of their match against Morocco. |

Bhubaneswar: A crushing 0-8 defeat in the opening match dented their confidence severely. India will look to pick up the pieces and salvage some pride when they play Morocco in their second group match of the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup here on Friday.

The hapless Indians suffered a 0-8 thrashing by the rampaging USA in their opening match on Tuesday, and Thomas Dennerby's side will look to forget the disappointing result and focus on getting at least a point against Morocco in the Group A battle between the debutants.

It won't be an easy match for India though, as Morocco have made it to the age-group showpiece after a strong show in the African qualifying tournament where they beat Ghana in a penalty shootout. India, on the other hand, were automatic qualifiers as tournament hosts.

The Indians were simply overwhelmed by a technically and physically far superior American side, but they would hope to "play their game" against Morocco. "We have a good chance against Morocco tomorrow. If we can show the right attitude, we can score and get some points," Dennerby said on Thursday. "We need to fight it out. We have no other option left. "

The match against Morocco will be the best chance for India to get points, as they will be up against traditional powerhouse and title contender Brazil in their last group match on October 17.

Squad

India: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey

Morocco: Derbali Louisa, Said Hajar, Boussatta Dania, Benassou Nadia, Karami Hiba, Aich Lina, Laksiri Kenza, El Assaoui Wissal, Masnaoui Samya, Cherif Djennah, El Madani Doha, Titah Wissal, Mrabti Dania, Tayebi Kamilia, Elmestour Houda, Maamry Ameerah, Zouhir Yasmine, Basser Ambre, El Hamzaoui Mina, El Ghazouani Fatima, El Hannachi Iman

When

Friday, October 14— 8 pm IST

Where to watch

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD

Live streaming:

Voot Select app