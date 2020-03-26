FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup in India to be postponed

Mumbai: World comes first and then the World Cup, as the forth coming FIFA Women’s Under17 World Cup to be held in India will have to find a different date or even the year, according to one of the technical official of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

As a mega event like Olympics is postponed, we will have to look at the damage the COVID-19 has done all over the world," said the official.

The FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup was slated to be played in India from November 2-21 and it was to be held in five cities, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.

"I am not the person for say, but still I think it should be and the final call will be taken by FIFA, who are the final authority," said Henry Menezes, Deputy Chairman, AIFF technical committee.

“FIFA is currently monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19 in India in close collaboration with the local organising committee, as well as other key stakeholders including the AIFF, Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and relevant authorities in the country," said Menezes. A total of 16 teams will be participating in the tournament. India, being the hosts has already qualified for the tournament.