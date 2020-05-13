FIFA U-17 women's World Cup from February 2021

Mumbai The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India is rescheduled to next year from February 17 to March 7 after the world body made a "thorough assessment" of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament which was scheduled to be held from November 2 to 21 this year but was postponed last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, which brought global sports activities to a grinding halt.

The announcement to this effect was made today. FIFA announced that the tournament will keep its original eligibility criteria and allow 'players born on or after January 1, 2003 and on or before December 31, 2005' to compete.

The tournament will be held at five venues in the country, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai, and competed among 16 teams, with hosts India being automatic qualifiers in what will be the country's maiden appearance in the U-17 Women's World Cup.

Promptly reacting to the development, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju assured full cooperation and support to the tournament. "I assure full cooperation and support to make it a grand success," Rijiju tweeted.