FIFA starts disciplinary case against Argentina for 'offensive player misconduct' at World Cup 2022 final

Argentina players were slammed for their antics and wild celebrations after they beat France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar last month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Football governing body FIFA has started disciplinary proceedings against world champions Argentina over their players' behaviour after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France.

Argentine players allegedly damaged partition walls as they charged through the interview zone after beating France on penalties following a 3-3 draw at the Lusail Stadium in the final at Qatar on December 18.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was also widely criticised by the football fraternity for his antics and brandishing the Golden Glove trophy he received on the field at the World Cup.

'Offensive Behaviour and Violations'

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, during the Argentina v. France FIFA World Cup final," a FIFA statement said on Saturday, 14 January.

FIFA gave no timetable for the Argentina disciplinary case.

In other cases, FIFA imposed fines on the federations of Serbia, Mexico and Ecuador for acts of discrimination by fans at the World Cup.

Serbia was fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,000) for offensive fan chants during a 3-2 loss against Switzerland — which had some players with ethnic Albanian ties to Kosovo — and team misconduct for seven players being shown yellow cards.

