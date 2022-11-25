FIFA does major U-turn, allows rainbow colours at the Qatar World Cup 2022

FIFA has made a last-minute U-turn to allow rainbow colours in World Cup stadiums.

Both fans and journalists were prevented from wearing rainbow-coloured clothing at matches.

With your gay propaganda, stay in your European Union 😏



🤡In Qatar, hats are confiscated in rainbow colors



Former Wales football player Laura McAllister complained that she was asked to take off her hat in the colors of the rainbow before the match between pic.twitter.com/oWxM57pCll — Т⃝ 🅰️ н⃝ я⃝ (@OdNa_TaKa9l) November 22, 2022

Earlier, the Wales football federation asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-coloured hats into a World Cup stadium.

The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar.

Rainbow imagery, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, is controversial in a country where same-sex relations are criminalised.

Fans and some staff members were "asked to remove and discard their Rainbow Wall bucket hats before entry to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium," the Wales federation said in a statement Tuesday, adding it was extremely disappointed.

"The (federation) has collated information on these alleged incidents and will be addressing this matter directly with FIFA," it said.

A statement read: "In response to the FAW, FIFA has confirmed that fans with Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags will be allowed entry to the stadium for Cymru's match against Iran on Friday.

"All World Cup venues have been contacted and instructed to follow the agreed rules and regulations."

In April, a senior Qatari security official overseeing tournament preparations suggested fans carrying rainbow flags could have them removed to protect them from possible attacks.