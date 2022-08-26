FIFA ban on All India Football Federation likely to be overturned soon: Top government sources | PM

FIFA ban on AIFF ( All India Football Federation) is likely to be overturned soon, Top government sources told news agency ANI.

The FIFA Bureau had on August 16 suspended the AIFF from international football and also stripped it of the hosting rights for the Women's U17 World Cup in the country, scheduled in October, alleging "third party interference" in governance after the Supreme Court appointed the Committee of Administrators in May over delay in conducting elections by the Praful Patel-led executive committee.



The AIFF is expecting an early resolution to the matter and new dates being announced for the U17 World Cup.