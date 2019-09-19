FIFA affiliated sports programme now in India

Mumbai: Mahatma Education Society’s Pillai Group of Institutions, a Mumbai based Trust that manages over 48 educational institutions in Maharashtra, on Tuesday inaugurated the first edition of the PILLAI/FIFA/CIES executive programme in sports management in collaboration with FIFA (the World’s Governing Football body) and CIES (the International Centre for Sports Studies - Switzerland).

Over 300 applications were received from across Asia for this exclusive programme and after a rigorous admission process a cohort of 40 enthusiastic professionals were recruited for this year.

This Executive Programme allows managers from various sports organisations to gain knowledge of management principles in fields such as marketing, sponsorship, finance and accounting, communication, management, law and event management.

In addition to the universal contents of the curriculum, the Pillai group has partnered with leading sports firms to conduct guest lectures, internships and special talks for the programme.