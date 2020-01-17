FC Goa eye bragging rights against Blasters

ATK will look to bounce back from their defeat to Kerala Blasters when they host league leaders FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Antonio Habas' side were dealt a shock blow by Kerala Blasters at their own turf in the last game. A furious Habas was sent off by the referee at the end of the game for his actions on the touchline and hence will be missing the game against Goa.

ATK are third on the table with 21 points from 12 matches and are only three points behind Goa. With a chance to reclaim the top spot, Habas will be hoping that his frontline, led by the in-form Roy Krishna, can fire against the Gaurs defence that has displayed a tendency to concede goals at crucial junctures in the game.

"Tomorrow (Saturday) we are playing in Kolkata. It is a special place. We had beaten Bengaluru. So if we can beat them (FC Goa), we will top of the league," said ATK assistant coach Manuel Perez Cascallana.

Only Aridane Santana has scored more goals (9) than Krishna (8) and the Fijian has managed to combine expertly with his strike partner David Williams who has produced five goals and three assists so far.

However, Williams is set to miss his second consecutive match due to injury. Midfielder Edu Garcia is set to return to the first team.