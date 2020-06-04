FC Goa, ATK-Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC to feature in AFC competitions

All India Football Federation on Thursday confirmed that Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan will be participating in the AFC club competitions in 2021.

FC Goa has gone through as a direct entry in the group stage of the AFC Champions League as the winner of the Hero ISL league phase for season 2019-20.

With this, FC Goa has become the first Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

ATK Mohun Bagan (after their agreement to form a joint venture) has gone through as a direct entrant in the group stage of AFC Cup on the virtue of being winners of the Hero I-League 2019-20.

The AFC Cup play-off slot has now gone to Bengaluru FC who finished third in the Hero ISL league phase in 2019-20.

ATK, who finished runners-up in the league phase of the Hero ISL 2019-20, as per their joint venture with Mohun Bagan, now qualifies automatically for the direct slot for the AFC Cup.

