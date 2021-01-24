FA Cup Reports: Super Saints knock out Gunners

Southampton

An own goal from Gabriel was enough for Southampton to claim a first-ever Emirates FA Cup victory over Arsenal, as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, secured a 1-0 victory at St Mary’s to knock the 2020 winners out of the championship, here on Saturday.

The Brazilian's unfortunate deflection diverted Kyle Walker-Peters' cross into his net in the fourth round clash, as the home side reached the fifth round for the first time since 2018 with the win.

After an even start to proceedings which saw James Ward-Prowse hit the crossbar directly from a corner, it was the hosts that took the lead midway through the first half.

The 1976 winners gained the advantage in fortunate circumstances, as Kyle Walker-Peters’ low cross took a nick off Gabriel which saw the ball slip under Bernd Leno and put the Saints into the ascendancy.

Hasenhuttl’s side took that lead into the break, and looked good value for their lead at the start of the second half, with Arsenal limited to attempts from Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding as the game reached the hour mark.

Fraser Forster had to be on his toes later in the half, as Nketiah had another opportunity after being played through on goal, but the former England international denied the young striker with a sharp reaction save.

The Gunners had the upper hand in the dying stages of the game, as they threw on several substitutes to try and rescue the game, but they couldn’t find the all-important equalising goal.

A staunch defensive display from Southampton kept the 14-time winners at bay, and set up a fifth-round tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers, after Nuno Espirito Santo’s side saw off National League North side Chorley on Friday night.

Elsewhere, three-time winners West Ham United eased their way through to the next round with a 4-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers at the London Stadium.

The Hammers got off to the perfect start against their League One opposition, with Pablo Fornals putting them ahead within the opening two minutes before Andriy Yarmolenko made it two on the half-hour mark.

The hosts added another soon after the break as Andy Butler put the ball into his net, before Oladapo Afolayan rounded off the scoring with ten minutes left to play, with David Moyes’ side setting up a tie with Liverpool or Manchester United in the next round.

Sheffield United secured their third victory of the season at Bramall Lane, as they fended off a valiant display from League One Plymouth Argyle in a 2-1 victory.

A rare Chris Basham strike put the Blades into the ascendancy before Billy Sharp added a second in the early stages of the second half with a coolly taken effort.

Panutche Camara reduced the arrears in the closing stages for the Pilgrims, but Chris Wilder’s men held on to secure the win.

And they will face Bristol City in round five after Dean Holden’s side overcame Millwall 3-0 at The Den.

Famara Diedhiou’s penalty gave the visitors a half time advantage, before strikes from Nahki Wells and Antoine Semenyo sealed the deal for the Robins, who can look forward to a trip to Yorkshire in round five.

Swansea City registered the biggest win of the afternoon, as braces from Liam Cullen and Matt Grimes helped them to a 5-1 victory over fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest at the Liberty Stadium.

The 21-year-old wasted no time in getting himself on the scoresheet in Wales, as he fired in after just seven minutes to give his side the advantage before Grimes made it two before the break.

Anthony Knockaert halved the deficit after the interval, before former Exeter man Grimes grabbed his second from the spot to restore the two-goal lead.

Not to be outdone, Cullen added a second of his own seven minutes later, with Oliver Cooper adding gloss to the scoreline late on.

Brighton and Hove Albion emerged victorious in the battle of the seaside resorts, as a goal in either half saw the Seagulls defeat Blackpool 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Yves Bissouma grabbed the first for Graham Potter’s side, who looked to be taking their advantage in with them at the break, until Gary Madine struck in the last few seconds of the half to make it all square.

But the hosts’ Premier League quality soon paid dividends, as Steven Alzate’s strike helped them book their ticket for the next round, with a trip to Brentford or Leicester on the cards.

Barnsley secured their passage through the fifth round for the first time since 2013, after a 1-0 victory over Championship leaders Norwich City at Oakwell.

Callum Styles’ strike on the hour mark was the difference in Yorkshire, as the Tykes produced a stellar performance to see off Daniel Farke’s side.

The last match of the day nearly saw one of the great Emirates FA Cup shocks, as League Two Cheltenham Town held the lead until the 81st minute against six-time winners Manchester City, before the visitors ran out 3-1 winner.

Alfie May put the hosts into the lead in the second half at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, before late goals from Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus turned the game around at the death.

May opened the scoring for the hosts as Ben Tozer’s arrowed long throw caused havoc in the City defence, with the ball popping up for the striker to lash in.

Michael Duff’s side were good value for their lead, as they matched their illustrious opponents all over the park for much of the game, before Foden volleyed in from close range with nine minutes to play to level the scores.

And the chances of an upset were dashed three minutes later, as Jesus rifled in the second to give Pep Guardiola’s side the advantage.

City were made to work until the final whistle in a pulsating fourth-round encounter, with Ferran Torres sealing the deal with the last kick of the game.