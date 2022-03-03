e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

F1 World Champion Max Verstappen signs new Red Bull contract until 2028

The new contract is said to be worth in the region of €40-50m a year
FPJ Web Desk
Max Verstappen | Photo: AFP

World champion Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension with Red Bull that lasts until the end of 2028.

He was already committed to Red Bull until the end of 2023, and RedBull said the new contract was "in addition to" his existing deal.

Verstappen said: "I love this team and last year was simply incredible.

"Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that. Now it's about keeping the number one on the car long term."

The new contract is said to be worth in the region of €40-50m a year, which would make it among the most lucrative in F1 history, reports the BBC.

ALSO READ

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
