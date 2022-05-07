F1 Miami Grand Prix: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

The stage is set for Formula One to present the new jewel in its crown as the inaugural Miami Grand Prix gets underway this weekend.

The highly-anticipated Grand Prix will make its debut at the Miami Gardens.

The Miami race is the fifth of 22 races—a 23rd event in Sochi was canceled after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and hasn't been replaced—and so far it's been a battle between Ferrari and Red Bull.

Here's when and where to watch the race:

When: The race will be held on May 9 (Monday).

Where to Watch: The race will be LIVE & Exclusive on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD

Live Streaming: The race will be streamed on Hotstar

Timing: The race will be held at 12:55am IST

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:06 AM IST