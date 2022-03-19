F1 Bahrain GP: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc bags season’s first pole

Ferrari enjoyed a strong start to the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix with Charles Leclerc taking the pole position in the season-opening Bahrain GP qualifying session on Saturday.

Red Bull’s defending champion Max Verstappen finished second ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

“It feels good! The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the team. I think we have worked extremely well as a team, very happy with today. I wasn't completely happy with my driving but managed to do that lap in Q3 and we start from pole, so very happy,” Leclerc said.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished fourth.

Meanwhile, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took fifth while Valtteri Bottas made it to sixth on the grid for Alfa Romeo.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen qualified seventh ahead of Alpine's Fernando Alonso. Mercedes' George Russell ended up ninth ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly rounding off the top 10.

Here's what Charles Leclerc had to say after his pole position for Ferrari

