e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsF1: 2023 Chinese Grand Prix cancelled again over COVID protocol

F1: 2023 Chinese Grand Prix cancelled again over COVID protocol

F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a strict policy of lockdowns and entry restrictions during the pandemic

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

London: Formula One confirmed on Friday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a strict policy of lockdowns and entry restrictions during the pandemic.

"Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation," F1 said in a statement.

"Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course." F1 extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix through to 2025 last year.

Read Also
'The halo saved me': Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu on surviving horror British GP crash
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Explained: Why was Japan's goal allowed against Spain, despite ball crossing the baseline? in pics

Explained: Why was Japan's goal allowed against Spain, despite ball crossing the baseline? in pics

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's probable XI against Cameroon, in pics

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's probable XI against Cameroon, in pics

Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after suffering heart scare while commentating during...

Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after suffering heart scare while commentating during...

Explained: Reasons behind Germany's consecutive group-stage exits at the World Cup

Explained: Reasons behind Germany's consecutive group-stage exits at the World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Four-time champions Germany dumped out in the group stage despite 4-2 win over...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Four-time champions Germany dumped out in the group stage despite 4-2 win over...