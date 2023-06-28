EXPLAINED: Why Rishabh Pant Added A 'Second Date Of Birth' On His Twitter & Instagram

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is trending on social media once again ever since he added a second date of birth on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday. Pant is currently recovering from the horrific accident he suffered on New Year's Day in 2023 and trying his best to get back on the cricket field as soon as possible.

Pant visited the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru earlier this week and reunited with his India teammates, who are at the NCA to train for their upcoming international assignments in the West Indies and Ireland.

Pant escaped death earlier this year when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the barriers on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when he was going back to his hometown.

Read Also Rishabh Pant spotted at Mumbai Airport with only a brace on his right knee

The car crashed on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 after which it landed on the other side of the road before catching fire.

Pant was dragged out of the burning vehicles by a few locals in the area, thus, saving him from certain death and gave him a new lease of life.

But the date of birth which Pant, who was born on October 4 in 1997, has mentioned on his Twitter and Instagram account is January 5, 2023, which is the day he got his first successful surgery after the accident.

Pant was shifted from the Saksham Hospital in Roorkie after the first operation and taken to the MAX Hospital in Dehradun where he was treated for a few days before being airlifted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

He underwent a successful knee ligament surgery in the city after tearing all three ligaments.

With the recent videos and pictures he has been posting on social media, it seems that Pant is recovering faster than expected but will still need a lot of time before he can get back on the cricket field.