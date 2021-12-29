Exclusive: I-League suspended for 2 weeks after at least 15 players test positive for Covid-19

The I-League, which began just three days ago in a bio secure bubble in Kolkata, has been suspended for two weeks after at least 15 players tested positive for Covid-19, sources have told FPJ.

Eight players from Real Kashmir FC, who have been put up at hotel Novotel, have tested positive for the virus.

There are a total of seven teams including Real Kashmir who are put at the hotel. Sources say that at least eight players from the other six teams residing at the hotel have tested positive for the virus.

The I-League committee will meet in the afternoon and will announce the decision..

A total of 13 teams are playing this season’s I-League.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:07 AM IST