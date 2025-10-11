Excitement Builds For Inaugural Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby

Horse Racing | Credits: X

The thunder of hooves will echo across the Pune Racecourse this Sunday as nine of the nation’s finest thoroughbreds storm the gates for the much-awaited inaugural Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby — a Grade 1 clash poised to be one of the most electrifying in recent history.

Seven of the contenders have already kissed the winning post. Two — Prokofiev and Solidarity — are hungry to do so for the first time. But towering above them in form and aura is the unbeaten marvel Baychimo. The three-year-old sensation from Adhiraj S. Jodha’s yard has stunned bookmakers twice, winning both his starts as an outsider. With Antony Raj S, currently ranked fifth among jockeys this season, taking the reins, the colt threatens to flip the script once again and deliver another seismic upset.

But if it’s legacy you seek, look no further than the father-son phenomenon of Indian racing — Yash and Malesh Narredu. In the year 2023-24 Mumbai season, astride Enabler, they etched their names into history as the first father-son duo to conquer the Gr.1 HPSL Indian Derby — a spectacle witnessed by a roaring sea of fans at Mahalaxmi. Now, partnered with the powerhouse Gunsmoke, they arrive in Pune with one mission: to carve their names onto the inaugural Villoo C. Poonawalla Derby trophy.

Yet no Derby tale is complete without the presence of Pesi Shroff, the undisputed titan of classic racing. The champion trainer fields a triple assault — Solidarity, Superstar, and Zacharias — each primed for glory. And lurking at gate nine, almost like a final twist in the tale, is Golden Dancer, armed with the ultimate weapon — A. Sandesh, the current leader in the jockey standings at Pune.

In another feature event, the Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million (Gr.3), Shambala — the colt from Nazak Chenoy’s yard — stands out as the prime contender. With three back-to-back victories, he appears poised to dominate the six-furlong dash, which precedes the Pune Derby and promises to set the tone for the marquee event.

First race: 1.30pm

Selections:

1. The Commander Trophy: 1. (4), 2. (1)

2. The Jayant M. Shah & Champak M. Shah Gold Trophy: 1. (4), 2. (5)

3. The Pune Police Commissioner's Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (3)

4. The Jimmy Umrigar Trophy Div-1: 1. (2), 2. (7)

5. The Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million (Gr.3): 1 (5), 2. (6)

6. The Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby (Gr.1): 1. Bayshimo (1), 2. Gunsmoke (2), 3. Prokofiev (4)

7. The Jimmy Umrigar Trophy Div-2: 1. (3), 2. (4)

8. The Vinayak Salver: 1. (2), 2. (9)