Ex-Tottenham Manager Ange Postecoglou Set To Take Charge At Nottingham Forest After Nuno Espirito Santo Gets Sacked: Report

Image: X

Ange Postecoglou is set to be back in the Premier League as the manager of Nottingham Forest, according to football expert Fabrizio Romano. He has signed a deal wghich will see him remain at the club till 2027. Ange who earlier coached Tottenham Hotspur, was sacked despite delivering the first trophy for the club (Europa League) with Thomas Frank replacing him. He is set to join the club after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked on Tuesday morning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nuno was sacked despite leading the club to a seventh-place finish last season and qualified for the Europa League following Crystal Palace’s demotion to the Conference League the first time Forest will play in Europe for 30 years.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The move is expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours with Postecoglou to be in the dugout for Forest’s visit to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Australian to be joined by several of his former Tottenham Hotspur coaching staff.

According to The New York Times report, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis had recently praised Postecoglou, who has Greek heritage and previously managed Panachaiki in the nation’s lower divisions.

“What I want to say about Ange is that he has spoken about Greece many times, he is proud to be Greek and in the great success he had with Tottenham by winning the Europa League, he spoke about Greece,” Marinakis said of Postecoglou when presenting the head coach with an award in Greece in July, as cited by Neos Kosmos.

Ange Postecoglou's time at Spurs

Last season the Spurs under Postecoglou finished 17th in the top flight, and their total of 22 losses was the most of any team not to be relegated in a 38-game Premier League season.