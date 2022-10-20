Ex-India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin’s father passes away

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEx-India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin’s father passes away

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
Mohammad Azizuddin, father of former team India captain and president of Hyderabad Cricket Association(HCA), Mohammad Azharuddin, passed away on Tuesday night.

Azizuddibn, 83, passed away due to age-related ailments, his family stated.

Meanwhile, the President, PCC, Telangana, A Revanth Reddy offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

