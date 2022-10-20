Ex-India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin’s father passes away

Mohammad Azizuddin, father of former team India captain and president of Hyderabad Cricket Association(HCA), Mohammad Azharuddin, passed away on Tuesday night.
Azizuddibn, 83, passed away due to age-related ailments, his family stated.
Meanwhile, the President, PCC, Telangana, A Revanth Reddy offered his condolences to the bereaved family.
