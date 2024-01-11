Ex-England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Has 'A Year To Live'

Former England football team manager Sven-Goran Eriksson revealed on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and has "best case a year" to live.

The 75-year-old from Sweden has been dealing with health issues for a year after quitting as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad.

The cancer in his body was confirmed after Eriksson collapsed during a 5km run last year. Doctors told him that he suffered a stroke before informing him about the deadly disease.

“Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good. Everyone guesses it’s cancer and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can. [I have] maybe at best a year, at worst a little less, or at best maybe even longer. You can’t be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it.”

“I don’t think the doctors I have can be totally sure; they can’t put a day on it, he added.

Who is Sven-Goran Eriksson?

Sven-Goran Eriksson is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the sport. Born on February 5, 1948, Eriksson has had an illustrious career managing various top-tier football clubs and national teams.

Known for his calm demeanor and tactical acumen, Eriksson's managerial journey includes successful stints with prominent clubs such as AS Roma, Lazio, and Manchester City.

However, his most notable role came as the head coach of the England national team from 2001 to 2006. Under his leadership, England qualified for three major tournaments, reaching the quarterfinals in each.