Ex-Captain Stephen Fleming, English Duo James Foster & Ian Bell Added To New Zealand Coaching Staff Ahead Of ODI World Cup

New Zealand have roped in the services of former skipper Stephen Fleming and the English duo of Ian Bell and James Foster as part of their coaching staff in the lead up to the ODI World Cup in India.

Both Fleming and former wicketkeeper Foster come with IPL coaching experience that may help the Black Caps during the World Cup, starting October 5.

Stephen Fleming's coaching pedigree

Fleming has been coaching the Chennai Super Kings for over a decade and has guided the MS Dhoni-led side to five IPL titles. He will join the Black Caps for the ODI series against England after finishing his duties with the Southern Brave men in The Hundred next month.

"I think Flem will be great for players on that side of it and also good for the staff as well," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"He's got immense amount of knowledge in that part of the world [India] and has coached in the IPL right from the start of the competition, so he's coached in all those areas where we're going to play in.

"So, it might just be the little one-two percenters you can get from that information that could tip the results on your side as well. If things go well you can pick up on some of those small things."

James Foster's coaching stint

On the other hand, Foster is the current assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders. The former wicketkeeper has coached in T20 leagues all around the world.

He will link up with the Black Caps for the ODI series against England next month before rejoining the squad for the World Cup.

"James will come to the World Cup; he's got a lot of experience in the IPL with the KKR side and in an assistant coach role there he's worked with video analysts, so will give us a lot of information and knowledge for us to consider when we approach all the different venues in the World Cup," Stead said.

Ian Bell also roped in

Former England batter Bell will join the BLACKCAPS as assistant coach for the upcoming T20I series against England starting later this month.

He will then step into Luke Ronchi's position as batting coach for the four-game ODI series and continue in the role for the three ODIs in Bangladesh next month, at which point, Ronchi will relieve head coach Stead who will have a short break ahead of the World Cup.

Post the World Cup, former Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq will serve as New Zealand's spin coach for the Bangladesh Test series in December.

Ronchi will once again take over as head coach for the series as Stead is set to return home to New Zealand to prepare for the start of the BLACKCAPS home summer on December 16.

