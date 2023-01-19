Ex- Australia captain Michael Clarke slapped by girlfriend amid cheating allegations, suffers injury; video goes viral

Michael Clarke | File picture

Former Australian captain Micheal Clarke is embroiled in a fresh controversy after his girlfriend Jade Yarbrougha accused him of cheating. Clarke, Yarbrough, and brother Karl Stefanovic were having dinner on January 10, when this ugly public fracas took place. Yarbrough confronted Clarke, who was also reportedly in contact with his former girlfriend Pip Edwards.

According to a report in Daily Telegraph, Clake, Yarbrough, Karl Stefanovic, and his partner were dining in Noosa, when Yarbrough lost her cool and slapped Clarke multiple times across the face. Yarbrough screamed at the former Australia captain and said, “You f**ked her on December 17 … You f**ked her, you’re a f**king dog.”

Michael Clarke and Karl Stefanovic fighting over cheating claims 🤡 pic.twitter.com/OB8u2C6ZMt — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) January 18, 2023

After getting slapped multiple times, Clarke continued to take a dig at Yarbrough’s brother Stefanovic and said, “Karlos, I can tell you now c**t, don’t you f***ing walk away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c**t,” Clarke said. Jade didn’t like what Clarke was doing and told him to stay away from Stefanovic.

Former Australia captain denied cheating accusations made by Yarbrough before the model threatened him to show messages to Edwards in public. Adding salt to the wound, Clarke also suffered an injury to his right leg.

Michael Clarke apologises

The right-hand batter apologised for the ugly incident and takes full responsibility for his actions. “I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position,” he told the publication. “My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable. I am shattered that because of my actions, I’ve drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation.”