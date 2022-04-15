'Everything else is irrelevant': Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli sweats it out in training ahead of Delhi Capitals game in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli on Friday sweat it out in the nets ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2022.

RCB, who is sixth in the points table, will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Kohli on the eve of the match shared a picture from the nets session in which he can be seen training hard for the game.

"If you're immersed in the joy of doing what you love, everything else is irrelevant," Kohli captioned the post on the KOO app.

RCB had lost its last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday and will be looking to make a mark in the game against Delhi Capitals.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 08:11 PM IST