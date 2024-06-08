'Every Time I Visit India, The Country Gets Better & Better': Kevin Pietersen Congratulates PM-Designate Narendra Modi For Securing 3rd Term

Kevin Pietersen with Narendra Modi | Credits: Twitter

Former England all-rounder Kevin Pietersen congratulated Prime Minister -Designate Narendra Modi for securing the third term after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance surpassed 272-seat majority mark to form the government again post Lok Sabha Elections Results, which was declared on Tuesday, June 4.

BJP and its NDA alliances won 293 seats, 21 seats more than the majority mark. The Bharatiya Janata Party won most number of seats, with 240 elected candidates set to become Member Of Parliaments (MPs). For the third consecutive time, BJP-led NDA will form the government at the centre.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Kevin Pietersen congratulated Narendra Modi for winning the third term to lead India. He also lauded India's progress over the years.

"Many congratulations to @narendramodi for securing another term to lead India. Every time I visit India, the country gets better and better. What a great job, Sir! Best wishes and lots of love. K.P." Pietersen wrote on X.

Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, June 9. President Draupadi Murmu officially invited two-time PM Modi to form the next government and begin his third successive term as the Prime Minister after the National Democratic Alliance Parliamentary Party officially elected Narendra Modi as its leader.

Along with Narendra Modi, several ministers from the NDA Alliance will be taking oath to join his cabinet and assume ministerial roles.