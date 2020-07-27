Everton's Leighton Baines announces retirement from football at 35

After spending 13 years at Everton, left-back Leighton Baines has announced has hung up his boots from the beautiful game. Baines joined the Merseyside club from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2007 and went on to play 420 matches, scripting 39 goals and 67 assists to his name.

His final appearance came on Sunday when Everton took on Bournemouth in their last Premier League fixture of the 2019/20 season. While Everton lost 1-3 to Bournemouth, Barnes was subbed in for Lucas Digne with 20 minutes remaining in the game.

"I am incredibly proud to have represented Everton for the past 13 years and my decision to retire has been a difficult one to make," the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by the club's official website.

"After speaking to my family, I feel now is the right time to end my playing career but I do so with many great memories at this proud football club.