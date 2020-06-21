Everton vs Liverpool: Where and when to watch the Premier League fixture live in India

After over 100 days, Liverpool will return to Premier League with a trip to Goodison Park as Jurgen Klopp's men face Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in a bid to bridge the gap between them and the highly coveted league trophy.

If the Reds triumph over Everton, they would only require three more points to fulfill their 30-long dream of a Premier League trophy.

Everton, who stand 13th on the league table with 37 points in 29 games, will look forward to a draw, or more, in a bid to delay Liverpool's glory.

Meanwhile, Klopp's side stand first with a 22-point gap between them and second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool have not lost to Everton in 18 Premier League meetings ( 8 wins, 10 draws) since a 2-0 loss back in October 2010 at Goodison Park.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Everton vs Liverpool take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, June 20, 2020.

Where will the Everton vs Liverpool match take place?

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur.

What time will the Everton vs Liverpool match begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Everton vs Liverpool match in India?

StarSports and StarSports HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Everton vs Liverpool match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Jio TV and Hotstar for premium users.