Everton star arrested on suspicion of child sex offences; club issues statement

An English Premier League footballer has been arrested on the suspicion of alleged child sex offences. The footballer in question is a member of top club Everton and has already been suspended pending further investigation.

Everton on Monday issued a statement regarding the same, confirming that the club has "suspended a First-Team player".

Greater Manchester police reportedly arrested the player earlier this month. Greater Manchester police confirmed the arrest of a 31-year-old man on suspicion of child sex offences in a statement issued after the arrest. The police have yet to confirm whether the European player arrested plays for Everton, but the accused has been released on bail "pending enquiries." The police also revealed a few details about the arrested person to the media, including the fact that he is a millionaire who plays for a Premier League club and also represents his country on a regular basis.