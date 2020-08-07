Europa League highlights: Sevilla, Inter, Wolves advance to tournament quarter finals

Sevilla beat Roma 2-0 in the round of 16 to stay in the hunt for a record sixth Europa League title, as Wolverhampton, Bayer Leverkusen and Basel also qualified for the quarterfinals.

The fixtures were set as a single-legged clash after the first leg was cancelled back in March. Hence, UEFA decided to schedule the game on neutral soil in Duisburg, Germany on Thursday.

From the starting whistle, Sevilla assumed control and pressed Roma into defence. As a result, goalkeeper Pau Lopez had his hands full as Lucas Ocampos headed on target in the seventh minute before Jules Kounde rattled the crossbar following a corner six minutes later.

Sevilla continued on the front foot and their efforts paid off in the 21st minute when Reguilon danced through Roma's defence to slot home the opener from close range.

Nine minutes later Jesus Navas wasted a good chance to double the advantage as he wasn't able to keep the ball after trying to round goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

As the match progressed, Roma gained a foothold into the game only to see Sevilla extending their lead just before the break after Ocampos initiated a fast break for En-Nesyri, who tapped home from close range to make it 2-0.

Roma increased the pressure after the break but it was the Spaniards who caused more trouble.

The Italians lacked ideas and focussed on long-range efforts but neither Edin Dzeko nor Henrikh Mkhitaryan was able to score from distance.

Sevilla thought they had extended their lead but Kounde's goal was ruled offside while Ever Banega came close after hitting the crossbar in the dying minutes of the game.

Roma rounded off their Europa League exit with a straight red card as Gianluca Mancini received his marching orders for violent conduct.

Sevilla next faces a quarterfinal Tuesday against Wolves after the English team squeezed past Olympiakos 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate for its first European quarterfinal in 48 years.

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the ninth minute after Olympiakos goalkeeper Bobby Allain gave away a spot-kick with a clumsy challenge after he failed to control the ball.

Both teams had plenty of chances to score in an action-packed second half but a combination of poor finishing and solid goalkeeping kept the score down.

Bayer Leverkusen earned a quarterfinal against Inter Milan, beating Rangers 1-0 on Thursday thanks to a powerful shot from Moussa Diaby for a 4-1 aggregate win.

Leverkusen's in-demand forward Kai Havertz volleyed the ball over the bar and sent another chance wide. Leverkusen has vowed that Havertz will complete the club's Europa League campaign before any transfer. The 21-year-old German has been heavily linked with Chelsea.

Rangers had the unusual distinction of playing a 2019-20 Europa League game after it had already begun the 2020-21 season in the Scottish league last week. Its Europa League campaign began 395 days earlier in Gibraltar in the first qualifying round.

Basel already had a 3-0 lead from the first leg and made the quarterfinals after Fabian Frei scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Basel next plays Shakhtar Donetsk.

The teams in the final eight come from seven different countries, with only England having two - Wolves and Manchester United.

