Euro 2020: Lopsided rivalry; Anguished England take on Germany

Wembley: England face Germany in the Euro 2020 round of 16 at the Wembley stadium on Tuesday.

The latest chapter in one of international football's great rivalries takes place at Wembley Stadium, just as it did 25 years ago when Gareth Southgate's saved spot kick helped Germany squeeze past England on penalties at EURO '96.

An equally tight affair may again be likely given that England's group games produced just two goals, a stalemate with Scotland sandwiched between 1-0 wins against Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Germany have been less predictable. The 1-0 defeat against France and 2-2 draw with Hungary will not be viewed with fondness but, in between, they produced a scintillating display to down Portugal 4-2. History suggests they bring their A game when faced with the Three Lions.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Mount, Sterling ; Kane

Misses next match if booked: Foden

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Goretzka, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller, Gnabry

Misses next match if booked: Ginter, Gündoğan, Havertz, Kimmich, Sané

21.30: Live on Sony Ten 2

Dark horses encounter

Glasgow: Sweden turned heads with their opening draw against Spain, and they underlined their quality by defeating Slovakia and Poland to go through as Group E winners. Among the only unbeaten teams left in the tournament, the Scandinavians are well-organised at the back and dangerous up front, spearheaded by three-goal forward Emil Forsberg.

Ukraine have a couple of high achievers in attack too, with Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko each plundering two goals. Andriy Shevchenko's side squeezed through as one of the best third-placed teams following two defeats and one win in Group C, but their eye-catching – if ultimately unsuccessful – fightback against the Netherlands showed that they can be a real handful on their day.

Sweden are in buoyant mood after topping a competitive group. Their goalless draw with Spain and 1-0 win against Slovakia highlighted the team's defensive solidity, while the 3-2 success against Poland showed they can flourish on the front foot too. The Blågult have never won a knockout tie at the finals – this represents their best chance yet to break that duck.

Predicted line-ups

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Quaison

Misses next match if booked: Danielson, Lustig, Olsson

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov

Out: Popov (calf)

Doubtful: Zubkov (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Shaparenko, Sydorchuk

00.30: Live on Sony Ten 1