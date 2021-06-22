Euro 2020 - England vs Czech Republic: Dream11, preview, line-ups; Will England avoid facing France in last-16?

England play the Czech Republic at 12.30 am (IST) on June 23 in a Euro 2020 fixture that will determine where Gareth Southgate’s side finish in Group D.

Friday’s 0-0 draw with Scotland saw England booed off the pitch by their supporters at Wembley, but the result confirmed their place in the knockout stages after a win over Croatia in their opening match.

Victory against the Czechs at Wembley would see England top Group D with seven points, setting up a last-16 meeting with the runner-up of Group F - which at this stage could potentially be France, Germany or Portugal, reports standard.co.uk.

A draw would see the Czech Republic go through as group winners and England advance as runners-up. Southgate’s side would then play the runner-up of Group E, which includes Spain, Poland, Sweden and Slovakia, while defeat could see England finish in third depending on results elsewhere.

All you need to know

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Wednesday June 23

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

TV: Sony Network

Mobile: Sony LIV and Jio TV

What is the team news?

England defender Harry Maguire could make a comeback for the first time in eight weeks after recovering from an ankle injury. Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been ruled out after coming into close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19, reports standard.co.uk

Meanwhile, the scoreless draw with Scotland has led to increased calls for Gareth Southgate to give forward Jadon Sancho a start. The Borussia Dortmund winger has yet to play a minute for England at Euro 2020 despite being one of his country’s in-form attackers ahead of the tournament, while Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish could also feature.

The Czech Republic’s star striker Patrik Schick busted his nose while earning his side a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Croatia but the injury did not prevent the forward to continuing with the game. The side do not have any reported injury concerns ahead of tonight’s match.

Predicted line-ups

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Holes; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Saka, Grealish, Sterling; Kane

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Czech Republic: 1 | Draws: 1 | England: 2

Dream11 team

Tomas Vaclik, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Vladimir Coufal, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Darida, Patrik Schick and Harry Kane.