 Euphoric Best For Feature Of Pune Season Opener
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEuphoric Best For Feature Of Pune Season Opener

Euphoric Best For Feature Of Pune Season Opener

Euphoric has had 11 outings and has five wins and twice on board

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Horse racing. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Euphoric, the five-year-old from Adhiraj S Jodha's stable appeals the most for the Gamble For Love Trophy, the feature event, on the opening day of the Pune Meeting to be held at the Pune race course, Pune on Friday.

Bred at Sohna, Euphoric has had 11 outings and has five wins and twice on board. And will be gunning for the fifth win on the trot on the Monsoon track.

Truly Epic and Golden Neil should be the other main contenders in this seven-furlong event, on a card of nine cards on the opening day of the Pune Season.

Selections

1. The Beyond Expectation Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Tarzan (8), 2. Silver Steps (7), 3. Divine Soul (6)

2. The Season Opener Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Charming Star (4), 2. Ameerah (1), 3. Attained (5)

3. The Gamble For Love Trophy (1400m): 1. Euphoric (6), 2. Truly Epic (5), 3. Golden Neil (4)

4. The Season Opener Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. Brave Beauty (1), 2. Kariena (4), 3. My Princess (6)

5. The D K Ashish Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. She's A Teaser (11), 2. Maysara (10), 3. Democracy (9)

6. The Alley Cat Plate (1000m): 1. Inishmore (1), 2. Generosity (3), 3. Queen's Pride (2)

7. The D K Ashish Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Hall Of Grace (7), 2. Tess (11), 3. Light Of Life (4)

8. The Double Bull Plate (1200m): 1. Irish Gold (10), 2. Time And Tide (4), 3. Rambler (2)

9. The Beyond Expectation Plate Div-1 (1200m): 1. Champagne Smile (5), 2. Mirae (9), 3. Superimpose (4)

First race: 1.00pm

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Second jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First treble: 3, 4 & 5

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

Third treble: 7, 8 & 9

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PCB Unhappy With ACC President Jay Shah Revealing Asia Cup Schedule Before Official Ceremony

PCB Unhappy With ACC President Jay Shah Revealing Asia Cup Schedule Before Official Ceremony

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar After 500 Internationals: Delhi Star Has Superior Stats Than Mumbai...

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar After 500 Internationals: Delhi Star Has Superior Stats Than Mumbai...

UNBELIEVABLE! Fans Booking Hospital Beds As Hotel Prices Spike Ahead Of Blockbuster Ind-Pak 2023 WC...

UNBELIEVABLE! Fans Booking Hospital Beds As Hotel Prices Spike Ahead Of Blockbuster Ind-Pak 2023 WC...

'Stealing Doubles Since 2012': Joshua da Silva's Amusing Chat With Virat Kohli After Latter's...

'Stealing Doubles Since 2012': Joshua da Silva's Amusing Chat With Virat Kohli After Latter's...

"I Would Rate Him Just Behind Sachin" - Courtney Walsh On Where Virat Kohli Stands As Indian Great