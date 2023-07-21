Euphoric Best For Feature Of Pune Season Opener

Horse racing. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Euphoric, the five-year-old from Adhiraj S Jodha's stable appeals the most for the Gamble For Love Trophy, the feature event, on the opening day of the Pune Meeting to be held at the Pune race course, Pune on Friday.

Bred at Sohna, Euphoric has had 11 outings and has five wins and twice on board. And will be gunning for the fifth win on the trot on the Monsoon track.

Truly Epic and Golden Neil should be the other main contenders in this seven-furlong event, on a card of nine cards on the opening day of the Pune Season.

Selections

1. The Beyond Expectation Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Tarzan (8), 2. Silver Steps (7), 3. Divine Soul (6)

2. The Season Opener Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Charming Star (4), 2. Ameerah (1), 3. Attained (5)

3. The Gamble For Love Trophy (1400m): 1. Euphoric (6), 2. Truly Epic (5), 3. Golden Neil (4)

4. The Season Opener Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. Brave Beauty (1), 2. Kariena (4), 3. My Princess (6)

5. The D K Ashish Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. She's A Teaser (11), 2. Maysara (10), 3. Democracy (9)

6. The Alley Cat Plate (1000m): 1. Inishmore (1), 2. Generosity (3), 3. Queen's Pride (2)

7. The D K Ashish Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Hall Of Grace (7), 2. Tess (11), 3. Light Of Life (4)

8. The Double Bull Plate (1200m): 1. Irish Gold (10), 2. Time And Tide (4), 3. Rambler (2)

9. The Beyond Expectation Plate Div-1 (1200m): 1. Champagne Smile (5), 2. Mirae (9), 3. Superimpose (4)

First race: 1.00pm

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Second jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First treble: 3, 4 & 5

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

Third treble: 7, 8 & 9

