Eugenie Bouchard wishes she had a boyfriend during quarantine and the internet didn't disappoint

After the deadly pandemic coronavirus has forced people to isolate themselves, Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard thinks that the quarantine would have been a lot more fun if she had a boyfriend.
While she is not complaining, netizens did not disappoint with their quirky replies and reactions to Bouchard's tweet.
"Not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend," Bouchard's tweet read.
Among all her fans, a certain man caught everyone's attention with his reply. Nicholas Kyrgios, Bouchard's mixed doubles partner said, "Creasing" adding some laughing emojis.
Knowing the duo, they have had a sizzling chemistry on field which led to rumours of them dating.
However, a fan offered himself as a suitable option and asked Bouchard to DM him if interested.
"6'2 , fair , brahmin , CA with 7 figure salary. DM me if interested," the fan's tweet read.
Here are some more reactions:
With all the sporting events suspended or cancelled, the stars have not failed to entertain us. Every passing day, many engage in hilarious banter on social media platforms.
Meanwhile, Italy (3,405) has surpassed China (3,133) to have the most number of deaths due to the deadly coronavirus.
The virus has claimed the lives of 10,031 and has affected over 2,45,000 people worldwide.
