ESFI joins hand with INOX to launch programme to select Indian Esports team for Asiad

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Monday launched the 'Road to Asian Games' programme in partnership with multiplex chain INOX to select the Indian team for the event in September.

The programme, which will run from March 20 till April 10, was launched ESFI's partnership announcement with INOX Leisure Ltd. The Indian team will be finalised during this period through multiple competitive tournaments.

Esport will make its debut as a medal event in the Asian Games for the first time in Hangzou, China, later this year.

Online training will be provided by reputed coaches of International Esports Federation (IESF) and Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) during the programme..

It will be helpful for the likes of Tirath Mehta, who won a bronze medal in Hearthstone at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta when Esports was a demonstration event. Mehta would be eyeing a podium finish in the Hangzhou Games to be held from September 10 to 25).

INOX Leisure Ltd and ESFI have joined hands to coach and train the Indian team as well as promote Esports across the country.

"With the introduction of Esports as a medal event in 2022 Asian Games and demonstrative event at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, it is overwhelming to see how corporates are now coming forward and supporting Esports," Mehta said.

"As a player, such backing gives us a sense of assurance that the ecosystem will continue to strengthen and we as a Esports players will be benefiting from such associations."

The programme aims to take Esports to masses using INOX cinemas as venues for tournaments, streaming of live competitions, provide training opportunities and offer a talent scouting platform for future global events.

"We are thrilled to bring the action of Esports to the cinemas of INOX in collaboration with Esports Federation of India," INOX Leisure Limited CEO Alok Tandon said.

"We believe, this will help us popularize Esports at a much faster pace in our country. With Esports gaining global significance, there cannot be a better time for us to fulfil this responsibility."

ALSO READ Brazilian football legend Pele leaves hospital after infection

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:58 PM IST