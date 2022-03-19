ESFI announces National Esports Championships to select the Indian contingent for 2022 Asian Games

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) will be conducting the National Esports Championships 2022 (NESC2022), under the AESF Road to Asian Games program, starting from April 4 to select the Indian esports contingent for the upcoming Asian Games.

With esports included as the medal event for the first time at the 2022 Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, the registrations are now open for the NESC 2022. The last date for the registration will be April 1.

Popular games DOTA 2, Hearthstone, FIFA22, Street Fighter V and League of Legends will be part of the national championships as professional esports athletes as well as enthusiasts from across the country can register themselves and it is open for all with no restriction on gender.

The tournament will be conducted over a period of 15 to 20 days.

Registrations are open for League of Legends, DOTA 2, Hearthstone, FIFA and Street Fighter V

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the national qualifiers will be held virtually with top athletes from across the country competing and showcasing their skills and strategies.

The winners of NESC ’22 will participate in the AESF’s Road to Asian Games—Regional Qualifiers (June-July, 2022), which are being held for seeding at the main event in China. Irrespective of the outcome of the Regional Qualifiers, all players will compete at the Main event at Asian Games, China.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:21 PM IST