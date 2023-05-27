 Erling Haaland creates history: Wins Player of the Season and Best Young Player awards
Erling Haaland was named the Premier League's Player of the Season on Saturday, after a record-breaking debut campaign in which he helped Manchester City claim their third straight league title.

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
article-image

Erling Haaland became the first man to win both the Premier League player and young player of the year awards in the same season on Saturday. The 22-year-old made just 35 appearances to set a new Premier League record of 36 goals in a single season to help Manchester City retain the title.

Clean sweep at annual awards

"I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season - thank you to everyone who voted for me," said Haaland in a City statement.

"It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me."

The Norwegian, who was also named the football writers' player of the year this week, has scored 52 goals in all competitions as City close in on a treble.

Chasing Treble

Pep Guardiola's men face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final next month.

"These awards would not have been possible without my amazing teammates, the manager and all of the staff at the club who help me perform on the pitch," added Haaland.

"Now we have two more finals to go and we want to finish the season strong."

