Eredivisie season ends as Dutch PM Mark Rutte bans professional football until September

The Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) said it intends to end this year's Eredivisie season after Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte announced banning all of professional football is banned until September 1 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

With nine games remaining, Ajax are ahead of AZ at the top of the table on goal difference.

While several leagues across Europe considering a return behind closed doors in the summer, Rutte said even that can't happen until autumn.

"We will certainly not be able to handle the risks in the coming months, and we want to provide organisers with clarity. That means no Pinkpop, Zwarte Cross and no paid professional football either. That is irritating, but we will have to make that sacrifice," Rutte said.

In response to Rutte's announcement, the KNVB released a statement saying: "That the events requiring a permit remain prohibited until September 1 creates clarity," the statement read. "Until then, no professional football can be played, even without an audience.

"As a result, the board of professional football intends not to continue playing the 19/20 league. Based on the government's decision today, the KNVB will consult with UEFA, after which a decision will be made. On Friday, the clubs and other parties involved will meet to discuss the consequences."