Eredivisie season declared void; Other top European leagues to follow?

Eredivisie, the Dutch football league has been declared void amid the deadly pandemic COVID-19 crisis.

This means that league leaders Ajax will not retain their title.

The decision comes after an agreement was made over a video conference call between the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) and the clubs.

Following the decision to void the season, no promotion and relegation will happen in the league.

Earlier, KNVB had planned to resume the suspended Dutch football leagues on June 19 with empty stadiums.

However, a three-month extension to the government ban which was announced earlier this week on Tuesday laid waste to all their plans thereby ending the season on an early note.

With Eredivisie voided, one might think of the possibilities of other top European leagues which now have a chance of following the same.

UEFA said on Thursday: "While using best efforts to complete the domestic competitions, National Associations and/or Leagues might have legitimate reasons to prematurely terminate their domestic competitions, in particular in the following cases:

- existence of an official order prohibiting sports events so that the domestic competitions cannot be completed before a date that would make it possible to complete the current season in good time before the next season to start.

- insurmountable economic problems which make finishing the season impossible because it would put at risk the long-term financial stability of the domestic competition and/or clubs."

If other European leagues are to follow the decision of nullifying the suspended season, Premier League leaders Liverpool will be the ones filled with sorrow as their 30-year long dream of winning the title will get squashed.