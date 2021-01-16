EPL Match Report: Pereira’s penalties give Allardyce 1st win

Wolverhampton

West Bromwich Albion came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Black Country derby and give Sam Allardyce his first win since becoming their head coach, at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. The Baggies went ahead at Molineux thanks to an eighth-minute penalty from Matheus Pereira, awarded after Willy Boly had fouled Callum Robinson.

Wolves equalised on 38 minutes when Boly’s backheel set up Fabio Silva to slot past David Button, in for the ill Sam Johnstone.

Boly put Wolves 2-1 up five minutes later with a close-range finish.

West Brom turned the match back around with two goals in four minutes after the break.

Semi Ajayi looped a header in on 52 minutes before Pereira's second penalty, given for a foul by Conor Coady on Robinson.

West Brom are on 11 points and stay 19th. Wolves are winless in six and remain 14th on 22 points.

Allardyce was unable to call upon two key players - goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and winger Matt Phillips - after they contracted the coronavirus, but West Brom still managed to boost its survival hopes with its first win since beating Sheffield United on Nov. 28.

