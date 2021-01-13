EPL Match Report: Paul Pogba anchors Manchester United on top of table

Burnley

Paul Pogba scored the goal that took Manchester United top of the Premier League table, as they won 1-0 at the Turf Moor, here on late Tuesday night.

Pogba met Marcus Rashford's cross to send a 71st-minute volley through Nick Pope's legs and into the net with the aid of a deflection.

Man Utd had the better of the chances, with Anthony Martial firing just over before being denied by Nick Pope, while Harry Maguire had a header ruled out for a foul late in the first half.

Burnley twice came close to equalising late on, with substitute Matej Vydra's effort deflected wide in the 87th minute and James Tarkowski miskicking a golden chance in added time.

United held on to move on to 36 points, three points clear of defending champions Liverpool, whom they play on Sunday.

United came into the match at Turf Moor knowing at least a point would move the team into first place for the first time at this stage of the season since Alex Ferguson was in charge of the title-winning 2012-13 side.

Burnley stay 16th with 16 points – five above the bottom three.