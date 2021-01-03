EPL match Report: Brighton snatch point; Overturned a two-goal half-time deficit to hold Wolverhampton

London

Brighton & Hove Albion overturned a two-goal half-time deficit to hold Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-3 to share points, at the Amex Stadium, Falme, on Saturday.

The home side took an early lead through Aaron Connolly, who beat Rui Patricio to Leandro Trossard's cross after 13 minutes.

But Wolves soon hit back, Romain Saiss heading in Nelson Semedo's cross before Robert Sanchez's parry from a Pedro Neto shot hit Dan Burn before rebounding into his own net. Burn's night got worse as he fouled Adama Traore inside the area and Ruben Neves converted the penalty just before the break.

Brighton hit back with a spot-kick of their own just 50 seconds after the break, Neal Maupay scoring after he had been fouled by Joao Moutinho.

Shortly after Adam Webster had hit the bar from a corner, Lewis Dunk's deflected header from another Trossard corner pulled the sides level on 70 minutes.

Brighton pushed for a winner but the best chance fell to Wolves substitute Owen Otasowie, who headed over from close range with the last touch of the match.

The Seagulls stay 17th on 14 points, three above the relegation zone. Wolves drop to 13th with 22 points.

Arsenal win

Tierney, Saka and Lacazette goals earn Gunners comfortable 4-0 win at a snowy Hawthorns, in The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday.

Arsenal scored twice in each half to earn a third straight Premier League victory, beating West Bromwich Albion 4-0 at The Hawthorns.

The Gunners started the match strongly and took the lead through Kieran Tierney's fine solo goal, the defender beating Darnell Furlong before cutting inside and finding the top-right corner.

Matt Phillips stung the palms of Bernd Leno before Arsenal doubled their advantage with 28 minutes on the clock.

Emile Smith-Rowe squared for Bukayo Saka to tap in from close range after a slick passing move involving Alexandre Lacazette. Arsenal move up to 11th place with 23 points.

West Brom remain 19th, six points from safety.

Leicester equal club record, close in on leaders

James Maddison and Youri Tielemans struck as Leicester City secured a fifth straight win at Newcastle United, triumphing 2-1 and moving one point behind the Premier League leaders, at the St. James' Park, Newcastle on Sunday

Jamie Vardy had a first-half goal ruled out for offside and volleyed wide from a narrow angle soon after the break, before setting up the 55th-minute opener.

Receiving the ball on the left side of the box on the counter-attack, Vardy teed up Maddison, who powered a rising drive past goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Leicester doubled their lead in the 72nd minute as Marc Albrighton cut the ball behind Newcastle’s defenders to Tielemans, who whipped a first-time finish inside the right post.

Newcastle substitute Andy Carroll gave Newcastle some hope, volleying in to score his first goal since returning to the Magpies in August 2019, but the hosts were unable to equalise.

Leicester have equalled a club record by winning five successive away Premier League matches against an opponent, and they climb to third, one point behind first-placed Liverpool and Manchester United, in second.

Newcastle drop to 15th on 19 points.