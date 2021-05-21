EPL: Leeds United in for record

Mumbai: If Leeds United win their last match in a Premier League against West Bromwich Albion, at the Elland Road, Leeds on Saturday, they will finish with 59 points, and will become the most points by a promoted team since Ipswich Town's 66 in 2000-01.

All the last ties of this season will be played on Saturday. Leeds 59 goals is already a record for a promoted club in a 38-match season.

Patrick Bamford has scored 16 goals this season, the most by a player for a promoted team since Charlie Austin's 18 with QPR in 2014-15.

West Bromwich Albion's departing head coach Sam Allardyce is unbeaten at Elland Road in his managerial career.

The Baggies have lost their last three matches, last losing four league games in a row between January and March 2018, in a run of eight consecutive defeats.