EPL: Frank Lampard locks horns with former boss Jose Mourinho

London: Frank Lampard will lock horns with former boss Jose Mourinho in a Premier League London derby this weekend

When Jose Mourinho took over as Tottenham boss last month, his side were 12 points behind Frank Lampard's Chelsea and looked out of the running for the top four.

But Spurs will leapfrog their London rivals into fourth place in the Premier League if they come out on top on Sunday in a match pitting the grizzled Portuguese veteran against one of his key players during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

It is not the first time the pair have locked horns from opposing dugouts. Lampard came out on top last season when he took his Derby side to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in the League Cup, but both have since moved on to new clubs.

Chelsea have stumbled in recent weeks, losing four of their past five Premier League matches, with the boss hinting at striking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

The mood is different at Spurs. Former player Ledley King said confidence was back and the top four was a realistic goal.

"(Mourinho) is a winner," he told Sky Sports. "He's won everything. From my experience if someone like that comes into your club you listen, you take everything on board and you try to soak up as much as you can."