English striker Peter Crouch beats rival Harry Kane in 'Team of the Decade' poll by Tottenham Hotspurs

Twitter is a great place for harmless banter. A recent poll by Tottenham Hotspurs was supposedly hijacked by rival fans. Spurs put out a decade ender poll to decide the best striker of the 2010s.
Three English strikers; Jermain Defoe, Peter Crouch and Harry Kane - chosen by the club - were shortlisted for the poll with the winner leading the best XI of the decade upfront.
Kane, arguably one of the best number 9's in current football, took the lead at the early stages of the poll.
However, many Liverpool and Arsenal fan accounts reacted to the poll by voting for Crouch and hand the striker a massive lead ahead of the other two.
The poll ended with Crouch racking in 61% of the votes compared to Kane's 33%.
Rangers striker Jermain Defoe earned a mere 6%.
Spurs took to twitter responding to their poll which ended with a rather fishy conclusion. Claiming to have recieved a message from twitter, Spurs tweeted, "We detected suspicious activity on your account."
The winner of the poll, Crouch also backed the runner-up Kane by tweeting, "I think it’s a close one but Harry just edges it for me."
On the workfront, Spurs gear up ahead of their fixture against league leaders Liverpool on January 11, 2020. Will the newly appointed head coach Jose Mourinho make a dominant mark against The Reds?
