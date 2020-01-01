English striker Peter Crouch beats rival Harry Kane in 'Team of the Decade' poll by Tottenham Hotspurs

Twitter is a great place for harmless banter. A recent poll by Tottenham Hotspurs was supposedly hijacked by rival fans. Spurs put out a decade ender poll to decide the best striker of the 2010s.

Three English strikers; Jermain Defoe, Peter Crouch and Harry Kane - chosen by the club - were shortlisted for the poll with the winner leading the best XI of the decade upfront.

Kane, arguably one of the best number 9's in current football, took the lead at the early stages of the poll.

However, many Liverpool and Arsenal fan accounts reacted to the poll by voting for Crouch and hand the striker a massive lead ahead of the other two.