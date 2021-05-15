English Premier League: Leeds outwit Burnley 4-0

Burnley: A double strike by substitute Rodrigo plus goals from Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison gave Leeds United a 4-0 win at Turf Moor. here on Saturday.

Burnley made a bright start but Leeds grew into the match and Pascal Struijk headed wide before Klich curled in a fine shot from outside the box after 44 minutes.

Illan Meslier made a brilliant save from Matej Vydra 10 minutes after the break before Harrison flicked an Ezgjan Alioski shot into the net to double the lead on the hour.

Rodrigo got the third with a composed finish after 77 minutes before rounding Bailey Peacock-Farrell to score two minutes later, both goals coming from Harrison passes.

Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes and James Tarkowski all had chances for Burnley but Leeds maintained their clean sheet.

Leeds are 10th on 53 points, while Burnley stay 15th on 39 points as they extend their winless run at Turf Moor to nine matches.