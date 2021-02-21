English Premier League: Everton win Merseyside derby; Beat Liverpool in their own backyard

Anfield: Everton recorded their first Premier League win at Anfield since 1999 as they beat Liverpool 2-0 to go level on points with the champions.

Richarlison put Everton ahead after just three minutes, latching on to James Rodriguez's through-ball before firing past Alisson.

Jordan Henderson's volley forced a fingertip save from Jordan Pickford before Alisson denied Seamus Coleman's header. Henderson then limped off to deepen Liverpool's injury woes in defence.

Liverpool started the second half brightly, with Pickford thwarting Sadio Mane and then Mohamed Salah when through on goal.

Jurgen Klopp's first derby defeat and a fourth home loss in a row for Liverpool was confirmed seven minutes from time.

Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty after fellow substitute Dominic-Calvert Lewin had been fouled by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Everton are seventh on 40 points, below Liverpool on goal difference but having played a match fewer.

In the other matches, Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard scored a goal in each half as West Ham United survived a late fightback to rise to fourth with a 2-1 derby win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs remain ninth, nine points behind but with a match in hand.

First-half goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes helped Leicester City move to within seven points of leaders Manchester City with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Villa stay in eighth place, level with Tottenham Hotspur on 36 points but ahead of them on goal difference.