English football in tizzy: No comeback before April 30 calls for ‘difficult decisions'

With the coronavirus pandemic not going anywhere soon, top football bodies in England have confirmed that football in the country will not be able to resume before April 30 at the earliest.

The Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) met on Friday to discuss the situation about the divisions, but have not come to a decision on when the campaign will pick up again.

"The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today (Friday) and discussed the growing seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic," a joint statement confirmed.

"It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.

"The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.

"The leagues will not commence until April 30 at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.

"Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans."

On Thursday, the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina said that he expects Serie A to return in July or August this year, while his Spanish Football Federation counterpart, Luis Rubiales, says they are determined to complete the 2019-20 La Liga campaign.

Here's the list of all football outings cancelled due to coronavirus:

• Euro 2020: Postponed for a year

• Champions League: Suspended indefinitely

• Premier League: Suspended until April 30

• La Liga: Suspended indefinitely

• Bundesliga, Ligue 1: Suspended indefinitely

• Serie A: Suspended until April 3

• Copa America: Postponed until 2021

• MLS: Suspended until May 10