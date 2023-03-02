England women's cricket star Danni Wyatt gets engaged to partner Georgie Hodge

England cricketer Danielle Wyatt on Thursday announced her engagement with partner Georgie Hodge through a viral social media post.

Wyatt's relationship with Hodge has been making headlines ever since the two started dating in 2019. The couple live in London and are quite active on social media.

Which is probably why they chose to make the announcement on Instagram with a picture of them kissing each other as Hodge shows off her engagement ring.

Wyatt's connection with India

Danni Wyatt became a household name in India when she proposed to Virat Kohli in a viral tweet in 2014.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Wyatt is also friends with Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun and they both were seen hanging out with each other on several occasions in England.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Wyatt had recently expressed her disappointment at not getting picked for the Women's Premier League after going unsold in the WPL Auction 2023 in Mumbai last month.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Wyatt had a base price of ₹50 lakh at the WPL Auction but went unsold as none of the five teams bid for her despite having a good record with bat and ball in the format.

The 31-year-old has amassed 2,276 runs at a strike rate of over 124 from 140 T20Is for England and picked 46 wickets. She has two hundreds, 10 fifties and a four-wicket haul in the format.

Who is Georgie Hodge?

Georgie Hodge is a football agent and the head of women’s football at CAA Base, an agency dedicated to the growth of footballers’ careers.

Apart from being a football enthusiast, she also loves playing guitar.