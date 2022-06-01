England vs NZ: James Anderson, Stuart Broad in Three Lions' playing XI; Matthew Potts set for debut

England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad | Pic: Twitter

James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the most prolific wicket-takers in English Test history, will return to the team for the first match of the three-Test cricket series against New Zealand starting on Thursday at Lord's.

There was also a new face alongside the two veterans in the bowling attack when the team was named on Wednesday, with Matthew Potts selected for his debut to complete the lineup of seamers.

The 39-year-old Anderson and 35-year-old Broad were dropped for the recent tour of the West Indies but will return under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

England is without a slew of pace bowlers due to injury, with Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher among those sidelined.

That created space for Potts to fill, with the 23-year-old paceman, picked ahead of Craig Overton.

Domestic form has proved crucial to Potts' elevation - he has taken 35 wickets in his first six county championship matches for Durham this year.

Jonny Bairstow was selected at No. 5, meaning in-form Yorkshire batter Harry Brook must wait for his test debut.

England has won just one of its last 17 tests and is playing the inaugural world champion in the longer format.

