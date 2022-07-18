England Test captain Ben Stokes retires from ODI cricket

Ben Stokes |

England all-rounder has announced that he will be playing his last One-Day International (ODI) match today (Tuesday) against South Africa. Stokes has played 104 ODI matches and is set to end his international career in the format on his home ground at the Seat Unique Riverside.

The 31-year-old’s ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s. Announcing his retirement on Twitter, Stokes said, “This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.”

He wrote, “As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100 per cent of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.”

