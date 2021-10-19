England set to contest first-ever 5 match T20I series, three Tests in West Indies in 2022

Kensington Oval: England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced the match scheduled and venues for England Men's T20I and Test tours of the West Indies in January and March 2022.

England will tour West Indies to contest the first-ever five-match T20I series between the two sides. All five games in Barbados will be held across a nine-day period from January 22 to 30, 2022.

Following West Indies' limited overs tour of India in February 2022, they will host England for a three-match Test Series to vie for the newly introduced Richards-Botham Trophy.

The new trophy is named after two legends of the game, Ian Botham and Vivian Richards, whose friendship and on-field brilliance became synonymous with some of their respective sides some of the greastest Test match moments.

The Test series will commence at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVRCG) in Antigua on March 8, 2022 following which it will head to the Kensington Oval in Barbados for the second Test beginning on March 16. The third match will get underway on March 24 in Grenada at the National Cricket Stadium.

West Indies v England T20I series:

All five T20Is will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados

Saturday January 22 - 1st T20I; Sunday January 23 - 2nd T20I; Wednesday January 26 - 3rd T20I; January 29 - 4th T20I; Sunday January 30 - 5th T20I.

West Indies v England Test series:

March 1-4: Four-day warm-up match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 8-12: 1st Test at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 16-20: 2nd Test West Indies v England at Kensington Oval, Barbados

March 24-28: 3rd Test West Indies v England at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

With IANS Inputs

